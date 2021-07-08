This paper investigates whether and how worker composition, ownership and management affect the productivity of firms. To this aim, we use a dataset obtained by integrating the micro-data drawn from Rilevazione su Imprese e Lavoro (RIL), a survey conducted by Inapp in 2010 and 2015 on a representative sample of Italian limited liability and partnership firms, with the AIDA archive containing comprehensive information on the balance sheets of almost all the Italian corporations. We apply different regression models and the findings reveal that a higher share of skilled workers within firms and more experienced managers are associated with higher productivity levels. In addition, firms run by managers with higher education are more likely to introduce innovation. Finally, family ownership and the coincidence of management with ownership are negatively related with firm productivity.
Productivity and human capital
The Italian case
Working paper
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 May 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper16 August 2022
-
Working paper16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
Working paper6 December 2021
-
Working paper18 October 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024