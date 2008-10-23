Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Privatisation and Regulation of Urban Transit Systems

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282102008-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
ITF Round Tables
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ITF (2008), Privatisation and Regulation of Urban Transit Systems, ITF Round Tables, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282102008-en.
Go to top