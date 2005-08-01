The financing of health care is a major challenge for developing countries, especially since deficiencies in national health systems specifically harm the poor. Innovative financing mechanisms, such as private health insurance, offer benefits and risks. Their implementation requires caution on the part of policy makers who need to consider adequate regulation in order to optimise health outcomes.
Private Health Insurance for the Poor in Developing Countries?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
