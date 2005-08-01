Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Private Health Insurance for the Poor in Developing Countries?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246261152655
Authors
Denis Drechsler, Johannes Jütting
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Drechsler, D. and J. Jütting (2005), “Private Health Insurance for the Poor in Developing Countries?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246261152655.
Go to top