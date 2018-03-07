Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Private Foundations’ Giving for Development in 2013-2015

Ongoing efforts to better reflect private philanthropic giving in OECD-DAC statistics on development finance
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fed825bf-en
Authors
Julia Benn, Cécile Sangaré, Tomáš Hos
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benn, J., C. Sangaré and T. Hos (2018), “Private Foundations’ Giving for Development in 2013-2015: Ongoing efforts to better reflect private philanthropic giving in OECD-DAC statistics on development finance”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fed825bf-en.
Go to top