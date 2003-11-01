Skip to main content
Poverty Reduction Strategies in a Budget-Constrained Economy

The Case of Ghana
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/083265263465
Maurizio Bussolo, Jeffery I. Round
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Bussolo, M. and J. Round (2003), “Poverty Reduction Strategies in a Budget-Constrained Economy: The Case of Ghana”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 220, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/083265263465.
