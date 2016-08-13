Skip to main content
Population Exposure to Fine Particles

Methodology and Results for OECD and G20 Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsqs8g1t9r-en
Authors
Alexander Mackie, Ivan Haščič, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Mackie, A., I. Haščič and M. Cárdenas Rodríguez (2016), “Population Exposure to Fine Particles: Methodology and Results for OECD and G20 Countries”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2016/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsqs8g1t9r-en.
