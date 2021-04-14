Skip to main content
Assessment of the air pollution tax and emission concentration limits in the Czech Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/172ad5b9-en
Authors
Richard Juřík, Nils Axel Braathen
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Juřík, R. and N. Braathen (2021), “Assessment of the air pollution tax and emission concentration limits in the Czech Republic”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 174, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/172ad5b9-en.
