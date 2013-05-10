Skip to main content
Policyholder Protection Schemes

Selected Considerations
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46l8sz94g0-en
OECD
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
OECD (2013), “Policyholder Protection Schemes: Selected Considerations”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46l8sz94g0-en.
