This paper investigates policyholder protection schemes in OECD member countries and selected non-OECD countries. It is selective in its scope: it examines the rationale for a policyholder protection scheme; the relationship between certain design features and moral hazard; the role of a policyholder protection scheme within the overall resolution framework; and some cross-border features of these schemes. While the paper focuses on protection schemes for policyholders, it seeks to draw lessons from compensation schemes in the banking and occupational pension fund sectors, while recognising sectoral differences.
Policyholder Protection Schemes
Selected Considerations
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Abstract
