OECD countries face at least five major challenges for promoting policies that are consistent with their development goals: . ensuring security and political stability; . anticipating the impacts of their macroeconomic policies on developing-country growth; . increasing both market access and capacity building for developing economies; . supporting governance structures that help maintain financial stability; . improving aid effectiveness.
Policy Coherence Towards East Asia
Development Challenges for OECD Countries
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Abstract
