Policies to strengthen the resilience of global value chains

Empirical evidence from the COVID-19 shock
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fd82abd4-en
Authors
Cyrille Schwellnus, Antton Haramboure, Lea Samek
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Schwellnus, C., A. Haramboure and L. Samek (2023), “Policies to strengthen the resilience of global value chains: Empirical evidence from the COVID-19 shock”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fd82abd4-en.
