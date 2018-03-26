Skip to main content
Multinational enterprises and global value chains

New Insights on the trade-investment nexus
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/194ddb63-en
Authors
Charles Cadestin, Koen De Backer, Isabelle Desnoyers-James, Sébastien Miroudot, Ming Ye, Davide Rigo
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cadestin, C. et al. (2018), “Multinational enterprises and global value chains: New Insights on the trade-investment nexus”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/194ddb63-en.
