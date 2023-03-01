Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Global value chain dependencies under the magnifying glass

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b2489065-en
Authors
Cyrille Schwellnus, Antton Haramboure, Lea Samek, Ricardo Chiapin Pechansky, Charles Cadestin
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schwellnus, C. et al. (2023), “Global value chain dependencies under the magnifying glass”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b2489065-en.
Go to top