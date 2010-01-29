Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies to Enhance the Physical Urban Environment for Competitiveness

A New Partnership between Public and Private Sectors
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmnd1rst7c-en
Authors
Tetsuya Shimomura, Tadashi Matsumoto
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Shimomura, T. and T. Matsumoto (2010), “Policies to Enhance the Physical Urban Environment for Competitiveness: A New Partnership between Public and Private Sectors”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2010/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmnd1rst7c-en.
Go to top