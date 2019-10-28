Skip to main content
Policies for encouraging healthier food choices

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/11a42b51-en
Authors
Céline Giner, Jonathan Brooks
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Giner, C. and J. Brooks (2019), “Policies for encouraging healthier food choices”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 137, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/11a42b51-en.
