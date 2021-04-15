Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies for a climate-neutral industry

Lessons from the Netherlands
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a3a1f953-en
Authors
Brilé Anderson, Emile Cammeraat, Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Luisa Dressler, Nicolas Gonne, Guy Lalanne, Joaquim Martins Guilhoto, Konstantinos Theodoropoulos
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Anderson, B. et al. (2021), “Policies for a climate-neutral industry: Lessons from the Netherlands”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 108, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a3a1f953-en.
Go to top