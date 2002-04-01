Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies and Institutions for E-Commerce Readiness

What Can Developing Countries Learn From OECD Experience?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/604626755535
Authors
Paulo Bastos Tigre, David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bastos Tigre, P. and D. O’Connor (2002), “Policies and Institutions for E-Commerce Readiness: What Can Developing Countries Learn From OECD Experience?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/604626755535.
Go to top