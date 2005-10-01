Developed below is a selection of the ideas and case studies presented at the conference on “Planning, Designing and Managing Higher Education Institutions”, in San José, California (United States): Megatrends and myths which influence facilities management practices. The technology-enabled learning space. Natural hazard risk mitigation. The modernisation of Montreal’s Concordia University. An analysis of decision-making in integrating information and communications technology in Spanish universities. A network of library and information services units created by Mexico’s Veracruz University.