Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Phase Out of Incandescent Lamps

Implications for International Supply and Demand for Regulatory Compliant Lamps
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh3nhp62s0-en
Authors
Paul Waide
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Waide, P. (2010), “Phase Out of Incandescent Lamps: Implications for International Supply and Demand for Regulatory Compliant Lamps”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2010/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh3nhp62s0-en.
Go to top