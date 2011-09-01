Pension Funds Investment in Infrastructure

Pension funds are increasingly looking at infrastructure investment with some investors actively pursuing opportunities in the sector. Different countries are at different stages in the evolution of pension fund investment in infrastructure.

A survey of a sample of the most significant actors was launched by the OECD in May 2010 within the framework of the OECD Project on Transcontinental Infrastructure 2030-20501. Based on the survey a series of barriers to investment were indentified. This paper draws largely on the results of the survey...