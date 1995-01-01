Skip to main content
Pension Fund Investment from Ageing to Emerging Markets

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/167164365404
Authors
Bernhard Fischer, Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Cite this content as:

Fischer, B. and H. Reisen (1995), “Pension Fund Investment from Ageing to Emerging Markets”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/167164365404.
