In 2015, Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) communicated their Intended Nationally-Determined Contributions (INDCs) for the Paris climate agreement. This publication summarises the key information communicated in the mitigation components of INDCs that were submitted by 31 August 2015, and analyses the implications of this information for the clarity, transparency and understanding of individual and collective mitigation efforts.
Overview of INDCs Submitted by 31 August 2015
Working paper
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
17 November 2023
-
26 May 2023
-
Working paper26 May 2023
-
2 November 2022
-
Working paper2 November 2022
-
Working paper31 May 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
10 June 2024