Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Overcoming barriers to clean development mechanism projects

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bdf1ef7c-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Sami Kamel
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. and S. Kamel (2007), “Overcoming barriers to clean development mechanism projects”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2007/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bdf1ef7c-en.
Go to top