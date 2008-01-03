Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Options for integrating sectoral approaches into the UNFCCC

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/96330701-en
Authors
Richard Baron, Ingrid Barnsley, Jane Ellis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Baron, R., I. Barnsley and J. Ellis (2008), “Options for integrating sectoral approaches into the UNFCCC”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2008/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/96330701-en.
Go to top