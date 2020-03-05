Operationalisation of destination management organisations in Romania

This report provides an analysis of the state of play for tourism in Romania and examines opportunities and challenges for destination development at the subnational level. In addition, it includes an operating manual providing practical guidance for tourism practitioners, setting out the steps required to establish and operate an effective DMO. It has been produced to help public and private sector stakeholders in Romania to work in partnership to plan, develop, manage and market their destinations. The aim is to strengthen tourism structures at local, regional and national levels, so that Romania is able to compete effectively in international markets, in a way that will bring maximum benefit to the country and its destinations. Examples of international best practices, and recommendations to develop an effective and self-sustaining network of regional DMOs are also presented.