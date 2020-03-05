Skip to main content
Operationalisation of destination management organisations in Romania

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9074fc18-en
OECD
OECD Tourism Papers
OECD (2020), “Operationalisation of destination management organisations in Romania”, OECD Tourism Papers, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9074fc18-en.
