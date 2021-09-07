Skip to main content
G20 Rome guidelines for the future of tourism

OECD Report to G20 Tourism Working Group
https://doi.org/10.1787/d11080db-en
OECD
OECD Tourism Papers
OECD (2021), “G20 Rome guidelines for the future of tourism: OECD Report to G20 Tourism Working Group”, OECD Tourism Papers, No. 2021/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d11080db-en.
