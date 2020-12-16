Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and supporting recovery

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/47045bae-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Tourism Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and supporting recovery”, OECD Tourism Papers, No. 2020/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/47045bae-en.
Go to top