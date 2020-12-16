Mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and supporting recovery

Tourism continues to be one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and, at the time of publishing this report, the outlook remains highly uncertain. OECD expects international tourism to fall by around 80% in 2020. Domestic tourism is helping to soften the blow, and governments have taken impressive immediate action to restore and re-activate the sector, while protecting jobs and businesses. Many countries are also now developing measures to build a more resilient tourism economy post COVID-19. These include preparing plans to support the sustainable recovery of tourism, promoting the digital transition and move to a greener tourism system, and rethinking tourism for the future. This report presents policy measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and support the recovery, and draws initial lessons from the crisis to build a more sustainable and resilient tourism economy for the future.