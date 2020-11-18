Skip to main content
Safe and seamless travel and improved traveller experience

OECD Report to G20 Tourism Working Group
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d717feea-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Tourism Papers
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Safe and seamless travel and improved traveller experience: OECD Report to G20 Tourism Working Group”, OECD Tourism Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d717feea-en.
