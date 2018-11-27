Investment is essential to build a competitive and sustainable tourism sector. This Tourism Paper examines effective policy approaches to boost the quantity and quality of investment in tourism. It reviews the enabling conditions and barriers to promoting investment that can foster sustainable and inclusive tourism growth. Policy considerations to encourage quality investment in tourism are discussed, including the importance of cross-government co-ordination, leveraging strategies to maximise the quality and impact of tourism investment, mainstreaming sustainability into investment decision-making frameworks, and building capacity to future-proof tourism investment in a digital economy. Case studies of investment approaches in a number of countries are presented to support the policy discussion.
Effective policy approaches for quality investment in tourism
Policy paper
OECD Tourism Papers
Abstract
