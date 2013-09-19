Skip to main content
On the Value of Crowding in Public Tansport for Ile-de-France

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z04fx2zq7-en
Authors
Eric Kroes, Marco Kouwenhoven, Laurence Debrincat, Nicolas Pauget
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Kroes, E. et al. (2013), “On the Value of Crowding in Public Tansport for Ile-de-France”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z04fx2zq7-en.
