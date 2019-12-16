Skip to main content
On the concentration of innovation in top cities in the digital age

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f184732a-en
Authors
Caroline Paunov, Dominique Guellec, Nevine El-Mallakh, Sandra Planes-Satorra, Lukas Nüse
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Paunov, C. et al. (2019), “On the concentration of innovation in top cities in the digital age”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f184732a-en.
