On City Size Distribution

Evidence from OECD Functional Urban Areas
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tt100wf7j-en
Paolo Veneri
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Veneri, P. (2013), “On City Size Distribution: Evidence from OECD Functional Urban Areas”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tt100wf7j-en.
