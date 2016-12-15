Skip to main content
Official Development Finance for Infrastructure

With a Special Focus on Multilateral Development Banks
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9e93790e-en
Authors
Kaori Miyamoto, Emilio Chiofalo
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Miyamoto, K. and E. Chiofalo (2016), “Official Development Finance for Infrastructure: With a Special Focus on Multilateral Development Banks”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9e93790e-en.
