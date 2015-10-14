Official Development Finance for Infrastructure

The main objective of this study is to offer an overall picture of support by multilateral and bilateral development partners to development country infrastructure. By presenting an overview of the scale, distribution, and modality of development co-operation for infrastructure, the report is expected to contribute to discussions and further research in international fora on how to fill the financing gap, particularly by mobilising the private sector. However, the report does not generally make assessments against development objectives nor provide policy recommendations. The methodology mainly involved analysing the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC)’s Creditor Reporting System data on Official Development Finance (ODF) for the infrastructure sectors (water and sanitation, transport, energy, and communications). Desk research was also conducted on gaps in infrastructure financing as well as support by major development partners that do not report to the DAC at the activity level.