This paper offers an analytical framework for understanding the evolution of India’s software industry and its place in the broader economy. It then considers how well the framework helps to answer three questions: i) What difference has the IT sector made to aggregate economic performance, at national and at state level? ii) What has been the impact of IT-sector growth on income distribution and on poverty? iii) What policy or other measures might enhance the benefits of the sector’s growth to ordinary Indians? ...
Of Flying Geeks and O-Rings: Locating Software and IT Services in India's Economic Development
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
