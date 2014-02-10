This review addresses the territorial dimension of a range of policy challenges in the Ukraine, including Urkraine's productivity challenge, large inter-regional disparities, and need for decentralisation.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Ukraine 2013
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
