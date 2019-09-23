With about 8% of national territory, the Hamburg Metropolitan Region (HMR) is the second largest in Germany. In the first OECD Territorial Review to cover Germany, the HMR is examined under the lens of its competitiveness, innovation, and sustainable urban and regional development.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Hamburg Metropolitan Region, Germany
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
