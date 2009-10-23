This OECD Strategic Approach summarised the main outcomes from relevant seminars focused on single components in pesticide risk reduction (e.g. container management, application technology or spray drift). Also, the Approach has targeted national action plans or programmes to accelerate IPM implementation as the leading instrument to reduce risks arising from pesticides.
OECD Strategic Approach in Pesticide Risk Reduction
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
