OECD Skills Outlook 2023

Skills for a Resilient Green and Digital Transition
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/27452f29-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Outlook
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Skills Outlook 2023: Skills for a Resilient Green and Digital Transition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/27452f29-en.
