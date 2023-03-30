Skip to main content
Not lost in translation

The implications of machine translation technologies for language professionals and for broader society
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e1d1d170-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Justine Hervé, Helke Seitz
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F., J. Hervé and H. Seitz (2023), “Not lost in translation: The implications of machine translation technologies for language professionals and for broader society”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 291, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e1d1d170-en.
