Swimming skills around the world

Evidence on inequalities in life skills across and within countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0c2c8862-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Helke Seitz, Irina Vogel
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F., H. Seitz and I. Vogel (2022), “Swimming skills around the world: Evidence on inequalities in life skills across and within countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 281, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0c2c8862-en.
