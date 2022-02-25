Skip to main content
Global warming, pollution and cognitive developments

The effects of high pollution and temperature levels on cognitive ability throughout the life course
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/319b9a1f-en
Authors
Diana Horvath, Francesca Borgonovi
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Horvath, D. and F. Borgonovi (2022), “Global warming, pollution and cognitive developments: The effects of high pollution and temperature levels on cognitive ability throughout the life course”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 269, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/319b9a1f-en.
