Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Reviews of School Resources: Kazakhstan 2015

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264245891-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags
OECD Reviews of School Resources
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank (2015), OECD Reviews of School Resources: Kazakhstan 2015, OECD Reviews of School Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264245891-en.
Go to top