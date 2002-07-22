However, this is only the "end of the beginning". Achievements, especially in economic performance, need to be consolidated, and new legislation must be implemented in an efficient manner. Major challenges lie ahead in enhancing the state’s regulatory capacities; these include improving the quality of human resources in the public sector and the effectiveness of regulation at all levels of government. Liberalisation of the remaining state monopolies calls for a more courageous approach and points to the need for further regulatory reform in support of the structural changes required in these sectors. A business environment more conducive to entrepreneurship is also desirable. The key message of this review is the necessity for continuous reform.
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Poland 2002
From Transition to New Regulatory Challenges
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
OECD's review of regulatory reform in Poland. It finds that like other central and eastern European countries, Poland underwent fundamental change in the 1990s as it made the transition from a planned to a market economy. The liberalisation of economic activity and the democratisation of government institutions were deep and strong. Today Poland has a functioning market economy together with a democratic framework of state institutions, with the EU accession process fostering further liberalisation and modernisation.
In the same series
-
Report21 June 2022
-
-
20 January 2021
-
18 December 2020
-
13 July 2020
-
Report18 June 2019
-
26 March 2019
-
9 March 2018
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023