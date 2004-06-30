This report argues for adjustments to regulatory governance traditions so that necessary changes can take place more quickly, at least cost to the economy and with the participation of all relevant stakeholders.
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Germany 2004
Consolidating Economic and Social Renewal
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Abstract
