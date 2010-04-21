OECD Reviews of Migrant Education: Norway 2010

By international standards, Norway has an inclusive education system. However, immigrant students, on average, have weaker education outcomes than their native peers at all levels of education. Norway is undertaking universal and targeted measures to improve the situation of immigrant students. There is scope to improve access to quality early childhood education and care, especially for immigrant children; enhance capacities of teachers and school leaders to be more responsive to the growing linguistic and cultural diversity of students; mainstream language support into curriculum, teacher education and research; provide more support in vocational education programmes such as technical language acquisition and career guidance; compensate for the gaps in learning environments at home through extending school hours, assisting with homework, providing mentors from immigrant backgrounds and supporting migrant parents; manage regional variations by strengthening accountability of schools and promoting knowledge sharing; and monitor progress and use formative evaluation at all levels.