International evidence shows marked average performance differences at age 15 between immigrant students and native Dutch students. National evidence reveals that the greatest challenges are for students with non-Western immigrant background. The Netherlands emphasises universal policies to improve education for disadvantaged students, with few policies targeting immigrant students specifically. There is scope to raise the quality of under-performing schools and enhance immigrant families’ means to exercise school choice; strengthen the use of monitoring and evaluation practices within schools; support efforts to promote the enrolment of young children with non-Western immigrant background in high quality preschool and early childhood education; prioritise the recruitment of high quality teachers to schools in disadvantaged areas; prioritise educational and career support to students in vocational programmes; and enhance immigrant parent participation in official school/parent partnerships.
OECD Reviews of Migrant Education: Netherlands 2010
Report
OECD Reviews of Migrant Education
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report6 June 2019
-
19 March 2018
-
Report17 December 2015
-
21 April 2010
-
21 April 2010
-
21 April 2010
-
21 April 2010
-
21 April 2010
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023