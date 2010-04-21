OECD Reviews of Migrant Education: Sweden 2010

By international standards, Sweden has an inclusive, democratic education system. However, immigrant students, on average, have weaker education outcomes than their native peers at all levels of education. The toughest challenges appear to be access to national programmes and completion in upper secondary education. Sweden is undertaking universal and targeted measures to improve the situation of immigrant students. There is scope to prioritise training of all teachers to be more responsive to the linguistic and cultural diversity of students; provide leadership training for school leaders to implement a “whole-school approach” to migrant education; strengthen induction programmes for the newly arrived students; support capacity building of municipality leaders so they can successfully exercise autonomy and innovation in migrant education in local contexts; prioritise alleviating negative effects of concentration on schooling outcomes with the whole-of government approach; and better use the available data to advance evidence-based policy and practice.