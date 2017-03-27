Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Reviews of Integrity in Education: Ukraine 2017

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264270664-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), OECD Reviews of Integrity in Education: Ukraine 2017, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264270664-en.
Go to top