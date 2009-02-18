This comprehensive review of Turkey's health care system shows that health status has improved rapidly in Turkey in recent decades, partly as a result of higher health spending. It describes the introduction of an ambitious Health Transformation Programme in 2003 which brought universal health insurance to Turkey in 2008 and has begun the process of public hospital reforms and the rolling out of family-practitioner services throughout the country. Challenges remain, however, including completing the Health Transformation Programme and ensuring that the new health system provides value for money and stays affordable. This report analyses these challenges and sets out policy suggestions aimed at addressing them.
OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Turkey 2008
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 December 2021
-
14 December 2021
-
25 May 2018
-
27 February 2018
-
27 February 2018
-
6 December 2017
-
6 December 2017
-
22 November 2017
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper12 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023