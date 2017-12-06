OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Peru 2017

This is the OECD’s first Health System Review of Peru. It seeks to support Peru’s policy goal to attain universal health coverage by 2021, and build a high-performing health system with continuously improving accessibility, quality, efficiency and sustainability. Peru’s health care system is confronting a complex set of challenges. The population faces persistent rates of infectious diseases, alongside an increasingly heavy burden of non-communicable disease. Governance must simultaneously grapple with how to assure basic access – universal health coverage has still not been achieved, for instance – while prioritising efficiency and value for money, and improving care quality. This Health System Review of Peru makes a number of recommendations to strengthen performance of the health system, with a particular focus on the government-subidised health system – the Sistema Integral de Salud. Using examples of best practice drawn from OECD and Latin American health systems, the Review addresses how Peru can promote access to high quality care and achieve universal health coverage; take a more strategic approach to funding, budgeting, and purchasing; and become a data-driven health system that puts people at the centre.